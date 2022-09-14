Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser employees in Oregon and Washington voted to strike beginning Tuesday, citing low wage increases and healthcare premiums.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, which represents more than 1100 Weyerhaeuser employees, said negotiations for a new bargaining agreement have been in the works since April. Even though the previous contract expired on May 31, the union said employees are continuing to work under that agreement until negotiations come to an end.

