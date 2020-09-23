Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — As the rains come and wind shifts, the skies above Polk County are blue again, and people can breath easier.

For now. Yet many questions hang in the air.

AirNow.Gov, a website operated by the federal Environmental Protection Agency, rated the air over most of western Oregon last week as “hazardous.” What are the long-term health consequences of a week spent breathing in the equivalent of 10 to 30 cigarettes per day?

Dr. Ralph Yates, the chief medical officer for Salem Health (which includes West Valley Hospital in Dallas), said time will tell — and could be a grim tale.

“We’re not sure, but we know that smoke exposure in pregnant women can lead to low birth-weight babies as well as heart and lung disease in the general population,” Yates said. “It depends on how much exposure people have had. I’m certain the answer comes down to the level and length of exposure.”

Predicting a spike in lung cancer, emphysema and other respiratory ailments is tricky, he added.

“Cancer is a hard subject because of its long-term nature and how studies have been conducted,” Yates said. “There’s a lot of data on cigarette smoking but not with exposure to wildfire smoke.”

People most at risk from recent wildfire smoke are people who already suffer from asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other such conditions. If their symptoms worsen or change dramatically, Yates advises they not hesitate to seek medical care. Similarly, chest pain and difficulty breathing should always also be treated, he said.

While the air is clear now, Yates said people should be prepared for next time. And there will be a next time.

Devastating wildfires and suffocating smoke may become recurring themes in Oregon — growing in frequency and intensity, Researchers at the Pacific Northwest Climate Impacts Research Consortium at Oregon State University conclude people have no one to blame but themselves.

According to the researchers, 55 percent of the ability of vegetation to burn (given the right ignition source) between 1975 and 2015 is due to warming caused by human activity. Declines in spring mountain snow pack, summer soil moisture and fuel moisture across the mountain ranges of the western United States are projected to increase fire hazards

Researchers claim the climate crisis is expected to increase the prevalence of extremely large fires (the top 5 percent to 10 percent of fires that burn more than 19 square miles). The area burned each year is expected to increase as the Pacific Northwest heats up — tripling from roughly 0.5 percent in the 20th century to 1.5 percent for the late 21st century in the region west of the Cascades’ crest.

People can work to mitigate the ravages of the climate crisis, but the effects of political and economic change won’t stop the skies from darkening again. When they do, said Yates, hindsight will literally be 2020. The practical lessons of this year are to go inside, stay inside and close all the doors and windows.

“It does no good to be inside in your home if you have your window open,” he said. “Get to a safe place with air conditioning. Then check your filter and replace it regularly. They’re going to get plugged up pretty quickly.”

Many people last week bought furnace filters and strapped them to box fans. That makes little sense, Yates said. Although he stressed he’s not an expert on air conditioning, he said filtered box fans would only be useful if placed in open windows — and windows should remain closed.

People should wear face masks around other people to stem the spread of COVID-19, said Yates, but those masks are useless as smoke filters. People don’t wear masks to protect themselves from COVID-19. They wear them to protect other people from the virus. The masks stop what is breathed out, not what is breathed in.

With COVID-19, said Yates, the hope is that everyone wearing masks around each other blunts to spread the virus. Everyone helps everyone else. Smoke is different. Mitigating smoke intake requires a filter such as an N95 mask. Those masks must be individually fitted and cannot be worn by men with beards, Yates said.

“This just heightens the strong, strong, strong advice that until air quality improves, people need to stay indoors,” he said. “It’s not healthy to be outdoors when the air quality is poor.”

However, people shouldn’t necessarily stay completely sequestered. Otherwise healthy people can go outside long enough to get into air-conditioned cars and drive to air-conditioned workplaces, Yates said. They can also take out their garbage and check their mail. “That’s 30 seconds each way, but don’t go out and work in your yard,” he said.

Salem and West Valley hospitals have not been overwhelmed by either the coronavirus pandemic or the wildfires, said Yates.

Salem Hospital has approximately 16 coronavirus patients at the moment. “That’s about where we’ve stayed the past several months,” Yates said. “In the spring, there was huge concern among all of us in terms of the projections. We made preparations to more than double our in-patient capacity literally overnight, but those projections never came to pass.”

Masks and other efforts to “flatten the curve” so medical providers aren’t overwhelmed have helped keep the numbers down.

There was also concern that people would delay needed medical care because they didn’t want to burden providers or risk exposure to the virus. “That was our concern in the spring, that there was going to be this pent-up demand for services, but I don’t know if much of that exists today,” Yates said. “I haven’t seen any data that people are delaying care. My sense is that the public is more comfortable with wearing masks.”

It’s been a wild year, he added. It started at Salem Hospital with an elevator fire where 76 patients had to be evacuated in 10 minutes. That was a smoke disaster that predated the wildfires,

“We had to go through smoke damage mitigation that took months,” Yates recalled.

The year has only gotten stranger since.

“This has been the most remarkable year in my career, and I’m in my 41st year as a family practice physician,” he said. “I’ve never seen a year like this. I don’t think any of us have.”