Itemizer-Observer

People once forged words out of metal.

Putting them on paper required muscle and sweat. There were a lot of moving parts on old printing presses. You moved them yourself. You worked everything from deltoids to your fingertips.

It took time and attention. You built every thought one letter at a time out of tiny metal type,

The art of ink on paper could be lost. It may indeed die with Lee Schrunk.

Tucked away in his Polk County basement are the sorts of machines that once illuminated the world, led revolutions and told you the bearded lady was in town. Schrunk’s aging printing presses — none of them less than 100 years old — still work as well as they did the day they met their first piece of paper.

Schrunk sees to that personally. He was a printer with the State of Oregon Printing Office for 33 years. He was the official state printer from 1987 to 1989. There is no State of Oregon Printing Office anymore. Like so many other things, it faded with the digital age.

So, too, might Schrunk’s printing presses. He could be their final caretaker. When he dies, he said, they will likely be scattered to individual collectors. No museum wants them.

“No one’s interested in the history of printing,” he said.

And he said it quite matter of factly. He accepts the world has changed — although probably not for the better.

Even the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History closed its exhibit on the history of printing and graphic arts. Curators found they could draw more people with an exhibit on the Beatles.

“That’s not American history, as far as I’m concerned,” said Schrunk, now in his 80s.

But he accepts it.

“Printing history is way at the bottom in terms of historical interest.” he said.

Fifty years from now, if Schrunk’s presses escape the scrap heap, will their next custodian even know how to use them? The presses don’t come with instruction manuals. And even if they did, it would be as useful as learning ballet online.

Printing is a sort of ballet.

Consider one of Schrunk’s smaller printing presses, the one Josiah Wade created more than 100 years ago. The pressman pumps the machine with his leg, loading the machine with one hand and unloading it with another. It’s like watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers — if parts of Ginger were smeared with ink.

For the younger crowd, Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet might be a more apt analogy. This is, after all, the same model of printing press carried aboard the Titanic to print menus and other bits of information.

As far as Schrunk knows, he has one of the few presses of this kind in the United States.

“I was able to trace the first 100 years of this press with much help from an antique dealer in Lafayette, the previous owner in Australia and friends in England and Canada.”

The press started life at a newspaper in Melbourne, Australia. After 70 or 80 years, it went to a training institute. In 1989, it was sold to a private party. Then it went to an antique dealer who sold it to Schrunk.

“If you know something about the particular printing press, it means so much more than it just being a big iron artifact,” he said.

Schrunk has spent most of the past seven months in quarantine because of the pandemic. He doesn’t seem to mind. He spent most of that time restoring an 1860 Columbian floor model platen press.

George Clymer, a Philadelphia printer, invented the original Columbian hand press in 1813. When most people think of antique printing presses, they envision the traditional hand press. It has a large arm the printer pulls to press the ink onto the paper. With smaller platen presses, paper meets ink in a mechanical jawlike motion as the printer works a foot treadle. It’s where the ink-stained ballet comes in.

Schrunk’s platen press was built 16 years after Clymer died in 1834.

“It’s unusual in that they only made platen presses for two years,” he said.

A collector in Portland gave Schrunk the press. Weighing hundreds of pounds, it sat in storage for 25 years after a disastrous journey for California.

“The darn thing fell out of the truck on Interstate 5,” Schrunk said. “All of the legs were broken. There were missing parts, wrong parts and broken parts. The flywheel and platen were the two most important parts.”

Schrunk spent eight months and $1,500 getting the press back in working order. He replaced the missing metal treadle with reinforced walnut and completely re-created the manufacturer’s stamp.

“I had a great time doing it,” he said. “It operates like it should. I saved it, you might say. I just don’t know what I saved it for.”

As always, the fate of his collection remains a mystery.

Schrunk’s collection of metal type alone weighs about 10,000 pounds. The rest of the collection includes 10 major pieces of equipment and more than 20 type cabinets. Among the pieces of type he’s collected are some of the original “circus letters” used to print posters for P.T. Barnum.

The Declaration of Independence rests — upside down and backwards — in metal type in Schrunk’s Washington hand press from the 1860s. He meticulously re-created the Declaration using the original printing techniques of 1776.

It remains in the press because, frankly, it would be too big a jigsaw puzzle to put back together again.

The press itself weighs 3,000 pounds. Although a piece of heavy equipment, it doubles as a work of art. Its creators took the time to form the black cast-iron colossus into an ornately decorated tribute to flag and country.

“Glory scenes,” they were called.

The level of craftsmanship is genuinely startling in a modern era where every piece of office equipment looks like it rolled out of the same graceless factory. That’s the way it was, Schrunk said. Even cash registers were turned into wondrously ornate works of art.

“Even on a piece of industrial equipment, they went way beyond what was necessary.”

Schrunk got his hands on the press in 1994. It was almost complete and in fair condition. However, it still needed a little work.

“I have restored many pieces of 19th century printing equipment. So, I thought, this Washington Hand Press restoration would be straight-forward. Wrong.”

A monumental research project was born, fanning in many directions and regions.

“I found that tracking down information on a particular brand and model of hand press is very difficult,” he said. “I could write a book about all the processes required to complete this press.”

If he did, it would no doubt be printed on the very same press.

From the massive 1840 Washington hand press, Schrunk’s collection includes an array of tiny little personal printing presses.

Victorian era boys, maybe a few girls too, often got them as presents. The idea was to give them something useful as well as entertaining. Like the chemistry sets of later days. Boys weren’t the only ones with personal printing presses during the 19th century. Schrunk also has one of the small presses adults used to make copies of documents.

Few upper-scale Victorian homes were without one.

“That would be their equivalent of a computer room,” Schrunk said.

In addition to printing presses, Schrunk also has antique book-binding equipment. He can reproduce, in exacting detail, book covers as they appeared more than 100 years ago.

He did exactly that for a collection of issues of Harper’s Weekly from the Civil War. He did a similar binding project with the veterans of the 94th bomber group of World War II. Survivors put out their own newsletter for years and years, full of their personal histories.

Schrunk decided it would be a crime against history for those stories to be lost. They set about the task of creating a bound volume of all the newsletters. The finished product is bound in a soft leather Schrunk chose because he felt it reflected the jackets worn by bomber pilots. Bands across the spine of the book keep it intact for generations. Scholars can lay it across tables without the spine getting worn or deteriorating.

“My goal was to make a book that doesn’t fall apart,” Schrunk said.

And it was all done — every bit of it — on machines and with techniques that were being used when the veterans’ fathers and grandfathers were children.

“It was fun constructing this and using the old methods,” Schrunk said.

Every time he talks about printing, he said we worries about capturing people’s attention.

“I get paranoid,” he said.

So he tries to make history relevant. Take the Reformation. He talks about how printing spread the ideas of Martin Luther and shook Western civilization to its roots.

The printing press Johannes Gensfleisch Gutenberg invented in 1452 resulted in the Reformation and eventually led to the Renaissance, American Revolution and the world as we knew it until computers came along and, once again, changed everything.

“The directions you go in printing history encompasses the world,” he said.

Schrunk’s personal history with printing started at Salem High School when he took a graphic arts class.

“It was better than taking wood shop,” he said.

After serving in the Korean War, he started printing professionally in the mid-1950s.

Collecting printing presses just grew out of that.

He only really started collecting old printing presses passionately about 20 years ago. Friends told him he should have started earlier.

The presses and other pieces of equipment he wants are increasingly scarce. Finding them is difficult. He refuses to use the internet for help. He has no web page, no email address, no Facebook profile. For a long time, he avoided the 21st century all together.

Then he married the girl next door. Literally.

His wife JoAnn died in 2006. Meanwhile, just 150 feet away, his next-door neighbor (who happened to be named Joanne) was mourning her husband. They consoled each other, eventually falling in love and getting married three years ago.

Joanne just happens to be a little more technological than her husband. She maintains an email account and keeps at least part of the household in the modern age. Schrunk himself still wants none of it.

“I don’t push buttons, and she doesn’t handset type.”