Whitworth Elementary School in Dallas was one of 55 schools across Oregon to receive a portion of SELCO Community Credit Union’s more than $54,000 to 60 educators at in its annual SPARK! Creative Learning Grants program.

The program, which has long supported teachers who have creative classroom ideas but lack the funds to get those projects off the ground, provides grants of as much as $1,000 to K-12 educators across the 27 Oregon counties that SELCO serves.

