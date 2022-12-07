Whitworth Elementary School in Dallas was one of 55 schools across Oregon to receive a portion of SELCO Community Credit Union’s more than $54,000 to 60 educators at in its annual SPARK! Creative Learning Grants program.
The program, which has long supported teachers who have creative classroom ideas but lack the funds to get those projects off the ground, provides grants of as much as $1,000 to K-12 educators across the 27 Oregon counties that SELCO serves.
“This program was started nearly 30 years ago, and the idea hasn’t changed: Make a difference for educators committed to sparking a thirst for learning in their students,” said Craig Carpenter, SELCO’s senior vice president of lending and business banking. “As a credit union founded by educators nearly 90 years ago, SELCO remains dedicated to supporting the many innovative educators throughout Oregon who want to find new and meaningful ways to reach students.”
The committee’s goal is to fund innovative projects that will have the largest possible impact on students and the greatest opportunity to leave a lasting impression.
For example, Deanne Harms of Whitworth Elementary received funds for the school’s “Expanding Our View” project that uses digital microscopes to spark curiosity, inspire creativity, and instill a passion for science.
For more information on SELCO Community Credit Union’s SPARK! Creative Learning Grants or to follow the progress of some of the grant recipients, go to www.selco.org/spark.
