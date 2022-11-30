What is it about Rudolph and his nose-so-bright that makes this holiday tale so endearing? To find out, Trammart News turned to some of those in the area who have raised children here or currently work with youth. Or, in the case of State Rep. Paul Evans, someone who spent his own boyhood in the area, a graduate of Central District 13J schools.
“Why do I like Rudolph and his story?” asked Evans.
It isn’t just that Rudolph is an uplifting saga about how adversity can be turned into an advantage – it has a message of acceptance is “more appropriate now than ever,” he said.
Evans remembers being teased for being a husky kid and, though extra weight isn’t as dramatic as a bulbous red facial feature, that rosy nose is a stand-in for whatever individual difference can cause a painful divide for some youngsters, he said.
Though the story undeniably is a “fun” one at the holidays, it is “part morality tale,” too, Evans pointed out. It has elements that are important to a good life: a great mentor with unshakable affection, Santa Claus; a true-blue friend, the doe Clarice, who not only overlooks what many see as a flaw but perceives it as a strength. And then, of course, there is the character of Rudolph, who pines to belong, but even so, remains steadfastly true to himself.
“As someone who didn’t get to play in ‘reindeer games,’ I loved this story,” said John Oberst who, like Evans, described himself feeling at times like an outsider when he was growing up.
A former mayor of Monmouth and now a city councilor there, Oberst acknowledged that the picture changed – he obviously garnered enough popularity to win public office, for one thing.
“I certainly enjoy the fact that people like me,” he confirmed.
On the other hand, later accomplishments don’t automatically and totally wipe out those early memories, he said.
Ben Bobeda, who is executive director of the Gate, a church-affiliated youth center in Independence, said it isn’t too hard to figure out why Rudolph is so popular.
“Well, he’s ostracized,” Bobeda explained, adding that nearly everyone feels that way at some point.
Asked if he really means everyone – from star athletes to prom queens – Bobeda said that many are on the receiving end of shunning or exclusion no matter what.
“There are just those times when we aren’t part of the group or where we want to be,” he explained.
However, knowing what it is like on the outside can offer valuable learning, too.
“I think one thing is that support is so important,” he said, adding that this is what Santa provided Rudolph.
The other is that, to some extent, such life experiences can help teach empathy.
“I bet if you ask others about this you won’t find many who cannot relate to Rudolph,” he predicted.
Queries to nearly 10 individuals on this solemn matter proved Bobeda right. And, as the song predicted – or at least the stanza about reindeer shouting out with glee – the lessons from Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer really did go down in history.
(Trammart News Service, of Trammart Inc., is solely responsible for the style and content of news accounts it provides.)
