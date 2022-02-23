Itemizer-Observer
Every couple of years, Deputy Chief of Police Jerry Mott has the difficult balancing act of maintaining an equilibrium between the human population of Dallas and the animal, specifically turkeys.
Decades ago, wild turkeys were brought into the region for hunting. However, the flock, or rafter, of turkeys escaped extinction and rather became a part of the census count in several neighborhoods around Dallas over the years.
Some streets may see only a handful of the wild turkeys ranging across lawns in their never-ending hunger.
“Many people, including the retirement home residents, enjoy seeing this little bit of wildness,” Mark Hoops wrote in a letter to the editor.
However, Mott knows without checks and balances, unbeknownst to the admirers, a couple streets over the flock can grow to over 100. He said the city, with the help of Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife then begin trapping operations to thin the flock. Mott said this is when the word transmogrifies from “thin” to “exterminate,” the rumor mill gins up and the letter campaign begins.
“Please don’t let the state murder the wild turkeys roaming the neighborhoods of Dallas,” Hoops wrote. “Those people who complain about the turkeys causing very minor inconveniences, such as blocking traffic, are, in my opinion, very selfish. My guess is that 99% of Dallas residents love the turkeys. Don’t let the 1% malcontents control the city.”
“I believe there would be a public outcry if the citizens of Dallas knew the turkeys were in danger. Please citizens of Dallas let’s work together to save our turkeys!” Joan Taylor added.
However, not everyone is a fan of the fowl. Mott said for every residential house that appreciates their presence, three others fear their affects, from property damage to unwanted games of tag with children.
Then there’s the noise factor. Fun fact - a wild turkey’s gobble can be heard up to one mile away and is a primary means for a tom to communicate with his harem of hens.
Mott said the wild turkey population is no longer thinned by sharpshooter. Rather, many non-lethal methods are utilized first.
“We try other efforts first – don’t feed them, haze them, use laser lights or hose them down in an effort to encourage them to move out of town,” Mott said.
He said the last resort is trapping, both by the city and ODFW. The healthy catches are then repurposed for human consumption, most to Gleaner’s food banks in Corvallis and Philomath or James 2 Community Kitchen in Dallas.
Mott added the wild turkeys are rarely relocated after trapping, due to fear of introducing possibly diseased birds into other flocks.
Mott said without the trapping operations, the wild turkeys overall population would be more than he or ODFW would be able to handle, year after year.
