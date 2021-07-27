Itemizer-Observer report

SHERIDAN — Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts were dispatched to a wild land fire around 3 p.m. on July 20 in the 7000 block of Ridgeway Road outside of Sheridan.

The initial information was that an acre of cut grass was burning.

Crews arrived to find roughly five acres of cut grass burning.

Due to dry conditions, quick burning fuel, and wind, the fire quickly spread.

A second alarm was called, bringing additional crews and apparatus from Amity, Dayton, Carlton, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The fire moved into tree lines and continued to burn. The fire crews had the fire under control and moved to mop up around 6 p.m.

The final loss is estimated to be roughly 60 acres, including grass seed crop.

Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts would like to thank their mutual aid partners and local farmers with heavy equipment for their assistance.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Mechanical failure causes spot fires along Highway 22

Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire Districts were dispatched to a possible wild land fire in the area of Butler Hill Road and Highway 22 around 9 p.m. July 21.

Initial reports indicated it was a small spot fire. This fire was extinguished quickly by bystanders. However, additional fires were reported on Highway 22 at Kings Valley Highway and the Rickreall interchange.

The Polk County Sheriff’s office determined the fires were started by a vehicle with mechanical failure. They were able to stop the vehicle, preventing additional fires from igniting. In total there were three fires that were all quickly extinguished by fire personnel.

Sheridan, SW Polk and West Valley Fire districts were assisted by Polk County Sheriff’s office and Dallas Fire Departments. Fire official also ask that the public be aware that during this time of high fire danger, even the smallest spark can cause major loss.