The Willamette Health Council is pleased to announce the launch of a second-round of applications for our 2022 Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program. Community Benefit Initiatives are evidence-based, community-level interventions focused on improving population health and healthcare quality.
One of the primary goals of the Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program is to fund innovative pilot projects that address priority areas identified in the 2021-2025 Marion-Polk Community Health Improvement Plan. These areas include Behavioral Health Access, Housing and Substance Use Prevention and Treatment. The Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program is also aimed at addressing the social determinants of health and equity within the Marion-Polk region.
Through the Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program, the WHC will award a total of $1.34 million in 2022 for selected projects that meet the required criteria. Remaining funds for second-round applications is approximately $1.28 million. Applications will be accepted through Oct. 24. Interested applicants can access the application at www.willamettehealthcouncil.org.
Contact Sarah Smith, Community Advisory Council Program Manager, at ssmith@willamettehealthcouncil.org with any questions about the Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program.
The WHC is the community governance body for PacificSource Community Solutions, Marion County and Polk County Coordinated Care Organization (Marion-Polk CCO). In partnership with PacificSource, the WHC supports community initiatives that are designed to improve the health and wellness of the Marion-Polk CCO region. The WHC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.
