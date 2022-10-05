Willamette Health Council

The Willamette Health Council is pleased to announce the launch of a second-round of applications for our 2022 Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program. Community Benefit Initiatives are evidence-based, community-level interventions focused on improving population health and healthcare quality.

One of the primary goals of the Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program is to fund innovative pilot projects that address priority areas identified in the 2021-2025 Marion-Polk Community Health Improvement Plan. These areas include Behavioral Health Access, Housing and Substance Use Prevention and Treatment. The Community Benefit Initiative Grant Program is also aimed at addressing the social determinants of health and equity within the Marion-Polk region.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.