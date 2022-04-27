The Willamette Master Chorus will present its Spring Concert entitled “Songs of Perseverance” on April 30 and May 1, at 3:00 p.m. each afternoon.
The chorus will focus on music that speaks to cultures and communities of people that have endured challenges throughout history.
Supporting the people of Ukraine, guest soloist Anton Belov will lead the chorus in a Ukrainian folk song and their national anthem.
African American spirituals will be offered along with “A Jubilant Day” by Portland-based composer Judy Rose. The concert’s centerpiece will feature “Song of the Salish Chief” Peter Bjerring from British Columbia. This concert piece highlights the challenges and joys of growing up a part of the Salish tribe and will include a small instrumental flute, piano, bass, and percussion ensemble.
Finally, the chorus will celebrate and honor educators in our school district. Willamette Master Chorus acknowledges the teachers’ perseverance over the past two years and will offer a specially composed shanty by chorus members Ryan Amend and Mark Lindsey.
Willamette Master Chorus will be donating 10% of ticket sales for “Songs of Perseverance” to Accent Network, a Portland nonprofit raising funds to provide medical supplies and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and surrounding areas supporting refugees. Thank you for joining us in supporting those in need.
Learn more here or make a contribution: https://accentnetwork.us/ #StandwithUkraine. General admission tickets are $25.00 and available for purchase at www.willamettemasterchorus.org or by contacting the office at 503-580-0406.
Concerts will be in Hudson Hall at Willamette University with distanced seating and limited ticket sales. Vaccination proof is no longer required. However, to protect the most vulnerable, we respectfully ask our audience to consider wearing a mask at the performance.
