The Willamette Master Chorus (WCM) returns to live performances for their 38th concert season at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 with their 18th Annual Veterans Concert.

The concert features “Miserere Songs of Mercy and Redemption,” a 45-minute work, written in 2019 by the emerging Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins. The work is based on verses from Psalm 51 and is dedicated to all who have suffered or perished during conflicts in the Middle East and other parts of the world.

