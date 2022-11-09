The Willamette Master Chorus (WCM) returns to live performances for their 38th concert season at 3 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13 with their 18th Annual Veterans Concert.
The concert features “Miserere Songs of Mercy and Redemption,” a 45-minute work, written in 2019 by the emerging Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins. The work is based on verses from Psalm 51 and is dedicated to all who have suffered or perished during conflicts in the Middle East and other parts of the world.
Concert highlights include the fourth Annual WMC High School Honor Choir with teacher-recommended students from the Salem-Keizer, Dallas, Silverton and Stayton areas. Patriotic anthems and service hymns will be sung to honor the various branches of the US military.
The concerts will be in the Hudson Hall auditorium of the Rogers Music Center, on the Willamette University campus at 900 State St., in Salem.
Box office and Will Call are open at 2:30 p.m. each day. Tickets are $22-$33 and available online or at the Box Office.
