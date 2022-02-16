Willamette Mission State Park rangers need 20 volunteers from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 24 to help them plant 40 Oregon white oak saplings at Willamette Mission State Park. White oak savanna was historically a key part of the Willamette Valley landscape and volunteer efforts are a part of restoring this feature to the park’s natural areas.
Volunteers will work alongside an Oregon Parks and Recreation Department archaeologist who will oversee the digging portion of planting. The work includes hand digging holes to a depth of about a foot, planting the saplings, and then spreading wood chip mulch around the base of each tree.
Participants must register in advance online at https://bit.ly/3BdDU4e by Feb. 18. Volunteers must be at least 10 years old and will work with hand tools and move on gravel and uneven surfaces. Tools and other equipment will be provided. Participants will hike up to a half-mile from the nearest parking area to reach the planting area. Bring drinking water and gloves and wear clothes suitable for the weather conditions.
This event is part of the 100 Volunteer Projects for 100 Years series commemorating the Oregon State Parks centennial. Visit the event calendar at https://bit.ly/3BdDXNs to see the other volunteer opportunities scheduled in 2022. Join the events and participate in the legacy of service that has sustained the state parks system for the past century.
