MONMOUTH — An agreement between Western Oregon University (WOU) and Willamette University will make it easier for WOU students interested in law to pursue a graduate degree at Willamette University College of Law (Willamette Law).

The two institutions signed the agreement on July 20.

This program admits WOU undergraduate students and alumni who meet certain academic credentials to Willamette Law and gives each student a $10,000 scholarship, renewable each year the student is enrolled at Willamette Law and remains in good standing.

“This partnership provides our students with a great opportunity to take the skills they’ve developed at WOU and make a significant step toward their career goals in law,” WOU Interim President Jay Kenton said. “We’re proud to partner with Willamette University in this program and are pleased that our students will have access to study at such an esteemed law school.”

The eligibility requirements for WOU students and alumni include: at least 45 of the student’s last 60 credits must have been completed at WOU; must have completed at least 90 credits total; must have finished a WOU bachelor’s degree before matriculating at Willamette Law; must have earned a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.2 in WOU courses and at least 3.0 on all transferred courses; and must have earned a minimum score on the LSAT (law school admission test) or GRE (graduate record examination) at or above the 50th percentile of the most recent class to matriculate at Willamette Law.

“We are so pleased to partner with WOU and give its talented students and alumni a transparent path to law school admission,” Willamette Law Dean Brian Gallini said. “WOU graduates have always had great success at Willamette, and we hope this partnership will provide future WOU graduates with enhanced access to a legal education.”

Willamette hopes to expand mentorship opportunities to WOU undergraduate students to help explore legal careers, develop skills for law schools and a better understanding of the law school admission process, and help with planning to finance a graduate education.

