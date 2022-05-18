The Willamina 4th of July Committee is seeking donations for the annual fireworks. The Committee raises money every year to pay for the fireworks which generally cost between $10,000 and $13,000. The Committee is also responsible for raising an additional $5,000 for the cost of the mud drags, trophies, T-shirts, Dash for Cash, port-a-pots, postage, copies of the 4th of July packet and other miscellaneous expenses.
The committee raises funds through fund raising events and cash donations. However, the committee is a 501(3)c organization, which means those who donate can claim a tax deduction for their contributions. Donations may be dropped off at either a fund raiser or mailed to the Willamina 4th of July Committee, PO Box 1081, Willamina, OR 97396.
The committee is also seeking vendors for June 25 and July 4.
On June 25, the mud drags are held at the corner of Adams and Lincoln and begin at 10 a.m. Vendors will set up from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The fee is $40. However, no electricity will be provided. You are welcome to bring your generator.
On July 4, vendors begin to set up Monday morning from 7-9 a.m. The north end of B Street is for non-electrical participants and the south end of B Street is for those needing electricity. The spaces provided will be 10-feet by 10-feet. The fee for non-electric is $30 and for electric is $40. The vendors will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.
For more information and to have an application mailed to you, contact Jency at (971) 237-3230.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.