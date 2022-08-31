The Willamina Economic Improvement District (EID) hosted it’s seventh annual City Wide Garage Sale Aug. 19-20.
This was the first time the sale was in August. The past six years it has been held the third weekend in July. Each participant fills out an application which secures their address on the map - including descriptions of each sale. A small application fee helps to pay for advertising, maps, flyers, signs and banners. Any proceeds left over are given to the Willamina 4th of July Committee for fireworks purchases. Each year the EID has between 27 and 30 participants with several of these being combined groups or family estate sales. One of the churches has in turn created a flea market that brings in funds for their pre-school. All sales are responsible for their own displays and monies.
