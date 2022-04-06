Willamina Farmer’s Market partners with Lindfox Farm to create the Lindfox Co-Op.
Located directly on Highway 22, the Lindfox Co-Op is seeking farmers and resident artisans to participate in their grand opening celebration on June 3.
Open 7 days a week, the locally owned and operated Co-Op will have over 1,500 square feet available for the sale of locally produced goods. If you are interested in vending your products with Lindfox Co-Op, please reach out for more information via private message or directly on the Willamina Farmer’s Market Facebook page.
In the coming weeks, they anticipate creating a Lindfox Co-Op Facebook page, website and direct email.
