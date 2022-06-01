Elvis Presley is known for being the first global rock and roll icon. He was also a blood donor himself! While times have changed, the need for blood has not − donors can leave a lasting legacy themselves by making a lifesaving blood or platelet donation with the American Red Cross.
In honor of the new Baz Luhrmann film “Elvis,” all who come to give in the month of June will be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP trip to Graceland for two, including round-trip airfare to Memphis, plus a three-night stay at The Guest House and Elvis Entourage VIP tour, courtesy of Graceland, a custom-wrapped Gibson Epiphone guitar and more. Additionally, those who come to donate June 1-30 will also receive a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit https://rdcrss.org/findappt1 or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The next blood driver in Polk County are:
- June 13, 12:30-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 879 Levens St., Dallas
- June 24, 11:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 1505 Monmouth St., Independence
Find more blood donation opportunities available in your area at https://rdcrss.org/findappt1.
Final days of COVID-19 antibody testing
All Red Cross blood, platelet and plasma donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies through June 3. Donors can learn if their donation has the antibody levels needed to potentially help COVID-19 patients with a weakened immune system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.