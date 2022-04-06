Local real estate brokers, staff, and owners with Windermere Willamette Valley and Windermere Pacific West Properties supported four local charitable organizations in the Salem metro area during 2021. Through the Windermere Foundation, a total of $6,888 was donated to local charities supporting low-income children and families.
Granted year-round, donations from the Windermere Foundation benefitted a holiday program in Monmouth, Salem’s Hope Pregnancy Clinic, the Salem-Keizer School District’s Grant Community School, and the Jefferson School District’s Jefferson Elementary School.
Windermere’s donations were used to support five Monmouth teens in foster care to purchase holiday gifts and gift cards. Windermere agents purchased the gifts, and the Windermere Foundation reimbursed the amount.
“We’re all still grappling with the pandemic, which unfortunately means the call to aid struggling children and families remains high through these uncertain times,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
“Our brokers continuously answer that call by coming together to uphold Windermere’s long-standing mission of service to the communities where they live and work.”
Windermere Willamette Valley and Windermere Pacific West Properties are proud to be a part of the larger Windermere Foundation, serving the Western U.S. since 1989. Along with launching their own fundraising activities and providing personal donations, brokers donate a portion of the commission from every home bought or sold through Windermere.to the Windermere Foundation. To date, Windermere has gifted more than $46 million in donations to support programs and organizations that provide services to those in need. In honor of its 50th anniversary in 2022, Windermere Real Estate has challenged its network to reach $50 million in giving by year’s end.
