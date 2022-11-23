With the coldest months of the year upon us, brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to Share the Warmth and help provide winter necessities for those in need.
As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Monmouth will be collecting donations through Dec. 16 to benefit the Polk County Warming Centers. The organization is specifically asking for coats and blankets in all sizes.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Windermere office in Monmouth, located at 150 Main St. E, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here is a full list of all drop-off locations. In Monmouth, donations can also be taken to the following drop-off locations:
- Windermere Willamette Valley, 150 Main St. E, Monmouth, open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monmouth Public Library, 168 Ecols St. S, Monmouth, open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Monmouth Fitness Club, 165 Main St. E, Monmouth, open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Les Schwab, 1710 Monmouth St., Independence, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The public can also make monetary donations to help purchase needed items via the secure donation portal on the Share the Warmth website.
“Our real estate brokers have always been committed to their local communities, and Share the Warmth is a prime example of that. We look forward to collaborating with the community each year in order to help our neighbors,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and Southwest Washington. “I’m always amazed by the generosity this campaign inspires and proud of the ways we come together to take care of each other.”
