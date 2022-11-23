Windemere

With the coldest months of the year upon us, brokers from Windermere Real Estate are teaming up to Share the Warmth and help provide winter necessities for those in need.

As part of the annual campaign, the Windermere office in Monmouth will be collecting donations through Dec. 16 to benefit the Polk County Warming Centers. The organization is specifically asking for coats and blankets in all sizes.

