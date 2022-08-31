The Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon will be held in Independence on Sept. 4. The event begins at 7 a.m. The event will consist of a two-person relay and 5K.
Managed by the non-profit Sport Oregon, the Oregon Wine Country Half Marathon has a profoundly positive impact on Oregon wine country. With almost half of all runners coming from out-of-state, the race produces substantial economic benefit throughout the region, along with an innovative partnership with local charities that provides hundreds of race volunteers and generates critical financial support for important youth and family programs in the community.
