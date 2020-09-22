Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Marty Wine is set to start as Monmouth’s city manager on Nov. 2, though the terms of her contract were still being negotiated at press time.

Because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, a public meet and greet was not possible, so Wine met with Mayor Cec Koontz at Western Oregon University on Aug. 26 to record an interview.

WIMPEG, Western Oregon University, Independence and Monmouth’s public-education-government access television, posted the interview on their YouTube channel.

“That interview was great,” Wine said. “I got a chance to know the mayor a little bit better and it was a great way to pivot during COVID-19.”

Wine, who has been the city manager of Tigard since 2011, said she is still learning about Monmouth and is excited about the challenges ahead.

“There are capital projects that need to get done and projects in urban renewal that need to get done, a new city hall,” she said.

Regarding economic development, Wine said she is looking forward to learning about the health of the regional economy and getting to know the business community.

The day before her interview with Koontz, Wine took a tour of the city led by Suzanne Dufner, community & economic development director, and Chuck Thurman, superintendent of Monmouth Power & Light.

“I was surprised about how much Monmouth has grown recently and continues to,” Wine said.

She appreciates the connectedness in the community and the partnerships with Western Oregon University and the city of Independence.

She told Koontz that since she applied for the position of Monmouth’s city manager, she has been thinking about the “town and gown” relationship between the city and the university, and “diversity that a university brings to the city as a whole – age, race, every dimension.”

“I think it materially changes the character of a community to be able to be part of – to have that kind of partnership,” Wine said.

This summer Tigard established a public safety advisory board, which is part of the city’s anti-racism action plan. The board serves to help people learn about the police department and discuss any potential changes.

In Tigard, as in Monmouth, protests against police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, have been non-violent.

“There has been lots of community dialogue about what matters,” Wine said.

Tigard’s anti-racism plan is meant to address both subtle and overt racism, said Wine, who is white.

“The systems that we are part of — our processes for purchasing and hiring and who has access to city services — has a big impact on everybody and sometimes has the effect of being inaccessible to people of color,” Wine said. “There is a lot that cities can do to try to undo racism and unpack the processes. Cities have a responsibility to make sure everyone can partake in the work we can do and the services we provide.”

Wine’s partner, Tim Troxel, is a retired law enforcement officer.

“We’ve been talking a lot about what it means to protect the community and what kind of role the police department has to do that,” Wine told Koontz. “And also what a difficult balance it is right now to strike when there is so much being asked of our police departments, and not just in terms of keeping people safe, and not just in terms of calls for service, being there when someone calls 911.”

Wine said in Tigard there is an intersection with behavioral health issues.

“I am having conversations with our law enforcement who feel unfairly judged by the community and are saying, ‘These incidents aren’t happening here, and we do a pretty good job,’” Wine said. “That may be true on an individual level, but officers need to be able to have conversations.”

Wine said in Tigard, they’ve been trying to focus on what the core function of the police department is. “Our police chief has also been enormously supportive to calls in our community for racial equity that come along with a very challenging year,” Wine said.

Personally, Wine has tried to learn and gain a better understanding of the experiences people of color have in the criminal justice system and in society.

“(There are) 400 years of oppression of people of color — that has to be addressed and changed,” Wine said. “I’ve been trying to do more learning of what I can do as a person. I’ve personally participated in protests and (have been) reading and learning and talking and listening to understand their experience.”

Wine moved from Washington to Oregon for the position in Tigard.

“Even nine years later I’m still getting to know Oregon,” she said.

She likes to hike and walk near her home in Tigard, she said, and is looking forward to exploring Monmouth and the surrounding area.

“My sister lives in Portland and we walk regularly along the Willamette River,” she said.

Wine likes to keep active and used a personal example when Koontz asked her about how she helped a group achieve a vision or a goal.

“Rewind about 20 years, I was working at the King County budget office,” Wine said. “There were a couple of us who were wanting to be more active, and decided we wanted to start a women’s recreational soccer team, and didn’t have the first idea how we were going to do that.”

She remembers it was February because they were playing at night and had to go inside, “in the northwest so of course it was raining sideways and it was 30 degrees.”

“We had a dream to put together a women’s recreational soccer team and we did,” Wine said.

She recalled with humor how the members didn’t really know what they were doing.

“We kind of liked soccer and we kind of knew that we were supposed to run and I hadn’t played soccer since I was about 15, so we were like we don’t even know what we’re doing here.”

The team was together for about 15 years, she said.

“In terms of a dream, it was a connection between people and something that we were trying to achieve that we just kept embarking on season after season together and the way it started was sort of funny but it really ended up being, again, one of the greatest connections that I was able to make,” Wine said.

She doesn’t play soccer anymore, but she does follow it.

“I am Seattle Sounders fan and I have been since I was very young,” Wine said.

She’s also a season ticket holder for the Portland Thorns.

“In my household we watch the English Premier League,” Wine said.

Everton is her team. The season started a couple of weeks ago.

“It’s very fun to be watching soccer again,” Wine said. “I’m sure there a few sports fans everywhere that feel the same way, that they’ve been missing their sports.”