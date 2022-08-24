State Sen. Deb Patterson was on hand to help celebrate “Women of Independence-Monmouth” at a rooftop event in the Independence Hotel Saturday evening. Attending were (from left) Cindy Wilson of Independence, Patterson’s daughter Sophia, Patterson and Olivia Ojeda-Hayes of Monmouth. (Trammart News contributed to the event).
