Eileen Hinckle started Monmouth’s newest mural on Monday, which will be featured on the exterior of the Partnerships in Living Community (PCL) building. Hinckle said she budgeted about six weeks to complete the project. She estimates the mural will be about 14 feet high, but she emphasized that the 14 feet is just an estimate.
Hinckle has a vast resume of murals around Oregon. Most notable is the riverfront in downtown Corvallis and on the side of the building of Peak Sports, which is a Northwest Outdoor scene mural.
The mural planned for Monmouth is an educational mural that the historic commission wanted to depict the story of Monmouth, with the train that ran between Monmouth and Independence in the early days of the two towns. The railroad was said to be the shortest railway in the world.
“For me, the mural falls into an educational message saying, there used to be a train here, it ran from here to here, and this is what it looked like,” Hinckle said.
Since the mural will be a historical piece, Hinckle said that she had to do a lot of research to accurately illustrate what the train looked like in the late 1800s.
“I did a lot of research because it is a historical theme, and we want to be accurate with that kind of thing. The call to artist wanted to have a focus acknowledging the people who built the railroad, such as the immigrant workers, Chinese and Mexican workers,” said Hinckle.
Hinckle acknowledges that there are many parts of history, so she is excited that they decided to focus on that part and those who built the historic railroad.
“I found of reference material from the historic Commission there’s a big scene of how Monmouth looks in the 1800s or turn of the century,” Said Hinckle. “And there’s a big photo of the actual railroad and I found a photo of a group of railroad workers. There wasn’t any documentation of that specific to the railroad workers but to represent the people who made the railroad.”
The paint for the project is high quality, Hinckle said.
“I will be using an exterior house for about $60 or $70 a gallon because longevity is really important with this kind of project. No mural lasts forever, but this is something that we want to last as long as it possibly can. Then we’ll be putting a special anti-graffiti topcoat on it, which comes in a 5-gallon tub that costs like $700, but it’s worth it because then anything that goes on top of the silicone-based paint just wipes off. It is really going to protect the mural from anything, so that goes on it,” said Hinckle.
She also said that the silicone-based topcoat would protect the mural from elements such as rain and harsh sunlight. Still, the mural’s location is another critical factor in its protection.
“The good thing about this wall that will be working on is that it’s east facing. That will help protect it because it will be shaded during the afternoon. A west facing or south facing wall will fade a lot faster.” Hinckle said.
The mural was initially proposed to be installed on Roth’s building located just off Monmouth Independence Highway. However, the property owners did not want to mural on their building. Partnerships in Community Living heard about the project as it was described and were very supportive of it.
Suzanne Dufner, Community and Economic Development Director for Monmouth, introduced Hinckle and her concept of the mural to the Monmouth City Council.
“We were fortunate enough to have Eileen Hinckle propose a beautiful design that characterizes the historic railroad that used to run down Jackson St, which was the shortest railroad. I’m not sure if that’s the whole world, but it was a very short railroad. Incorporating the railroad and paying homage to our communities’ diverse history,” Dufner said. “One of the values we wanted to make sure that was incorporated into the mural is this idea of multicultural history. A lot of times, we forget to tell the story of the workers. In this case, there are a lot of Chinese and Mexican workers in the area that built the railroads. Still, unfortunately, history doesn’t always remember to tell that story, so we thought it was essential to encompass a photograph that pays homage to that.
As part of the mural, Dufner proposed the city also commemorate the Calapooya tribe that inhabited the area during the turn of the century.
“The mural scene also shows two members of the Calapooya tribe, the Native American tribe that lived in this area, navigating river. So again, the railroad was significant in in the early 1900s so too were the rivers that were very for navigating and travel,” Dufner said.
There were no objections by the city board to installing the mural on the side of the Partners in community living building located at 480 Main Street.
