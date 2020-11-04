Itemizer-Observer

INDEPENDENCE — Progress continues on the new space for the Independence Heritage Museum, which is set to open next year.

“The public works department is trying to save the city some money by doing some of the pre-work,” City Manager Tom Pessemier told councilors at their Oct. 27 meeting.

They did some work on the concrete floor, light fixtures and other items at 281 S. Second St., he said.

“So when we get that contract moving forward, that work is already done,” Pessemier said.

The single-story building is 6,575 square feet.

There are seven areas they’re hoping to include: Kalapuya; Willamette River, natural-history focused, biology, ecology, geography, cultural impacts, folklore; Oregon Trail – on to Oregon Cavalcade, blacksmith exhibit, homestead history; Main Street – downtown buildings and business history; industry/ferries/logging/railroad; hops and agriculture – including highlighting the Bracero project; and military – featuring Camp Adair history.

“All of these are longer-term areas we’ll include, but may not be complete by the time we open,” Museum Manager Carly Annable told councilors at a May meeting. “We have ideas for how we can continue to update exhibits and rotate different highlights over time.” For example, highlighting the development of the downtown business district, while highlighting one building’s history in detail as part of the exhibit, she said.

Annable hopes to have a grand opening on the Fourth of July, she said. The same date the museum was founded in 1976.