Itemizer-Observer Report

INDEPENDENCE/MONMOUTH — The annual 30-day food drive challenge for Monmouth and Independence runs through Nov. 20.

Kate Schwarzler, owner of Indy Commons, is changing the rules for the fourth-annual food drive that collects non-perishable food items and cash donations for the Ella Curran Food Bank.

“By working together, we can help people in our community have food for the holidays and beyond,” Schwarzler said. “For the past three years, teams competed against each other in a friendly competition to see who could collect the most donations, with the winner proudly displaying the Golden Can trophy. However, given what an unprecedented year 2020 has been I’m changing the competition.”

She’s wants the business community to work together to beat the 2,670 pounds of food and $3,630 that was collected last year.

“Over the summer the food bank served more than 2000 people a month; every item of food and every dollar are helpful to our community,” she said.

Businesses are encouraged to collect donations at locations of their choice. Cash allows Ella Curran Food Bank to purchase items that are not donated.

Indy Commons will set up a collection box and serve as a drop-off site for donations. The challenge runs through 6 p.m. on Nov. 20.

“We will be doing interim food pick-ups throughout the challenge to help the food bank manage the food intake and plan for the holiday season,” Schwarzler said. “They are preparing Thanksgiving supplies, including a turkey, for 300 families. Let’s help them achieve this goal! I hope you join me in this food drive, and I welcome you inviting other businesses and organizations to participate.”

Let Schwarzler know if you are participating so she can help coordinate the collection of donations — kate@indycommons.com or 503-930-4840.