MONMOUTH — The Western Oregon University Board of Trustees on June 10 approved a preliminary 2020-21 budget with the understanding that it will be adjusted in the fall to address a projected deficit of $8.79 to $10.44 million.
The WOU Finance and Administration Committee recommended the approval with instruction to present an adjusted budget with a positive projected ending fund balance to the board at the November meeting.
The range depends on factors related to the COVID-19 crisis, including funding shortfalls from the state of Oregon, reduced state lottery and significantly lower university revenue, according to a WOU news release.
Declining enrollment also plays a role, which was the case before the pandemic, it stated.
According to the budget document included in the materials for the June 10 meeting, the tuition was “built on a 2.5 percent enrollment decline next year, approximately 152,100 credit hours for undergraduate and 8,500 credit hours for graduate.”
It also reflected a 4.55 percent tuition rate increase, which was approved in April.
The online course fee revenue is based on 35 percent of credit hours being offered online for fall and 15 percent for winter and spring, according to the document.
In April WOU eliminated 18 positions through layoffs and positions not being filled or continued after June 30, 2020. Salaries for all unclassified positions will be frozen for fiscal year 2020-21.
The budget reflected the faculty salaries for FY 2020, the salary freeze for unclassified staff, a 20 percent furlough savings for one month unclassified and two months for classified and two months of salary savings for classified staff on leave without pay.
It includes a 2.1 percent cost of living increase for classified staff starting July 1, 2020 under the current collective bargaining agreement, as well as regular step increases, the document states.
In a May 6 letter, WOU President Rex Fuller said the university’s goal is to retain as many employees as possible.
Among the steps Fuller mentioned in the letter, he said “the university will initiate program reduction/elimination/curtailment, a version of retrenchment. University is not declaring financial exigency at this time.”
The process, he said, will “allow stakeholders to engage in plans to finalize appropriate reductions and eliminations in Academic Affairs and the faculty.”
Fuller has met twice with union representatives this month.
“Those meetings have been collegial and a third is to be scheduled,” said Bryan Dutton, President of Western Oregon University Federation of Teachers. “We hope these meetings will ultimately be productive. We are concerned that the WOU administration has declared its preference for permanent cuts to programs as a solution to a temporary problem.”
Dutton said WOUFT has received feedback through faculty surveys and a Zoom question and answer session, which was attended by more than 80 WOU faculty members.
“We have passed along a number of suggestions to President Fuller,” he said.
Fuller said he expects to continuing working on these issues through the summer, with a goal of having the work done by the end of August.
At the June 10 meeting, the board also:
Approved a Bachelor of Applied Science in Professional Studies in the Deaf Community. The Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU) will be notified of these changes.
Approved a Bachelor of Science in Cybercrime Investigation and Enforcement. The program will be submitted to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission (HECC) and NWCCU for approval.
Reduced WOU President Rex Fuller’s salary from the FY2020 level of $282,896 to the FY2018 level of $248,000, effective July 1, 2020 and running through June 30, 2021.
Extended current chair Betty Komp’s role as chair another two-year term, effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022.
