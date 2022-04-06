The Western Oregon University Board of Trustees’ Finance & Administration Committee (FAC) meets telephonically and electronically from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 6. The committee will receive updates from the University Budget Advisory Committee (UBAC) and the University Technology Advisory Committee (UTAC). Vice President Ana Karaman will provide an update on the Finance & Administration division. The committee will potentially act on acceptance of the 2021 Single Audit, the tuition and fees for 2022-23 Academic Year and Summer 2022, and the FY22 Management Report (as of Feb. 28, 2022), and the Feb. 2, 2022, meeting minutes.
To virtually attend the meeting, go to https://wou-edu.zoom.us/j/89340577194 or call 1 (253) 215-8782 and enter Meeting ID No. 893 4057 7194.
