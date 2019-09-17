MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University finalized the purchase of the historical Vick building in downtown Salem at 525 Trade St. The Vick building will be WOU’s Salem home for several programs, including the new Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership.

“We’re thrilled to be joining Salem’s vibrant downtown. This strengthens our regional impact with a permanent Salem presence,” said WOU President Rex Fuller.

WOU began its expansion to Salem in early 2019, with classes and programs for working adults in the Willamette Education Service District building in south Salem. WOU purchased the Vick building from Roger Yost for $2.735 million, with the assistance of WOU alum George Grabenhorst with SNV Commercial Advisors LLC. This includes $100,000 for a newly developed Roger Yost Leadership Endowed Scholarship, which will go to a WOU:Salem student.

WOU’s new programs that are only offered in Salem are the Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership and the A.B. in Liberal Studies; both offer hybrid courses to help working adults complete degrees. An M.S. Ed in Special Education is offered in Salem, as well as courses for bachelor’s degrees in psychology, criminal justice and interdisciplinary studies.

“We are very excited to have WOU in downtown Salem. We have a growing economy downtown that is being fueled by creative entrepreneurs. To have WOU join this ecosystem will add to downtown vibrancy and create new opportunities for partnership that will support this growth through leadership development and meeting workforce needs,” said Kristin Retherford, City of Salem Urban Development Director.