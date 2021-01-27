Itemizer-Observer Report

MONMOUTH — Spring-term classes at Western Oregon University will continue to be held mostly online at the university’s main campus and its Salem satellite campus.

As with fall and winter terms, only a small number of arts and science lab classes will be offered in person, while following social distancing protocols.

“We had hoped to be able to offer more in-person classes for spring, but the COVID-19 metrics and current safety protocols have led us to this decision,” said WOU President Rex Fuller in a press release.

Spring term begins March 29. Lisa Catto, the assistant director of marketing and communications at Western, said in the same release that the decision was announced now to provide students ample time to make decisions about spring term courses and seek advising support before class registration opens in February.

Online classes don’t affect tuition because tuition is billed at the same rate per credit whether classes are offered online or in traditional classrooms.

“The university anticipates announcing what commencement will look like on the first day of spring term,” Catto said in the release. “Currently, there is a survey open for students to offer input on several commencement models.”

Baseball, softball, track seasons are expected to be allowed to start next month, pending any changes announced by officials at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Catto said university officials are still deciding whether not spectators will be allowed to attend spring sports events.