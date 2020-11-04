Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Dance majors and minors in WOU’s Advanced Choreography class performed solo at different areas along a tour of Western Oregon University on Thursday.

“I think the event was a great success,” said Cynthia Gutierrez-Garner, WOU Dance Professor. “We were able to engage our students in a creative, safe experience of live performance.”

Gutierrez-Garner said there was a “wonderful turn out of a supportive audience both in person and through Zoom.”

This was the first time dance students performed around campus for such a tour.

“While we always welcome prospective students on tours to visit our classes for observation, and we have invited schools to attend special performances of our annual Spring Dance Concert, we have not yet held performances such as Dance-Out-Day for school tours,” Gutierrez-Garner said.

While this type of performance was in response to finding ways to perform while observing state guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19, she thinks it is something they will do again in the future.

“I think this type of site-specific public performance holds a value that is different from conventional theater performances,” Gutierrez-Garner said. “These types of events often draw in a curious audience that might not be as inclined to attend a theater performance. They also give our students a chance to experiment with dance making in alternative spaces, and help bring these locations on campus to life in a new and vibrant way.”

Gutierrez-Garner told WOU media, that the idea came from department head Tim Cowart as a way to build community within their department, around campus and with the community.

“Hopefully we were able to give the larger university community a reminder that the arts are very much alive and thriving at WOU, even during these uncertain times,” Gutierrez-Garner said.

A video is available at ttp://www2.wou.edu/nora/woutv.video.viewer?pvideoid=1570.