The week of Veteran’s Day, a uniform display at the Western Oregon University campus highlighted service members’ time in the military. There were various uniforms from almost every branch displayed at the Werner University Center.
There were six uniforms in total, one being of US Army corporal Roswin Hardy, who joined the army in 1862. He was honorably discharged in 1865, shortly after fighting in the Civil War.
The United States Navy had a more recent uniform on display that belonged to Leah Rickert. The uniform, known as the Navy Working Uniform or NWU, had a blue digital camouflage pattern. In 2008 the Navy phased in the uniform, replacing the Navy utility uniform, which separated the ranks of enlisted and officers who wore the khaki uniform. The uniform was intended to project a unified appearance regardless of rank.
John Bastian’s uniform represented the Marine Corps. Bastian, who enlisted in 1945, served in World War II and Korea. He died at the age of 88 in 2016.
Next to Bastian’s uniform hung the uniform of the U.S. Army Private First-Class William Baldwin. Baldwin served in France during World War I. He was a balloonist communicator, an often forgotten but vital segment of the U.S. Air Service.
United States Coast Guard Hospital Corpsman Apryl Canavan had her uniform on display. Canavan joined the US Coast Guard in 1974, shortly after the branch changed its policy to allow women to serve. Prior, women were only allowed to serve for Coast Guard in the reserves. Canavan served during the Cold War from 1974 to 1979.
The final uniform on display belonged to Hannah Hill, who served as a commander in the Merchant Marines. Hill traveled to Bahrain, Dubai, Oman and The United Arab Emirates aboard the USNS Alan Shepard.
The Uniforms were on display the entire week leading up to Veterans Day and were provided by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
