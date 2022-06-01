Join Western Oregon University’s Emeritus Society’s last meeting of the academic year for an insightful conversation with the nation’s leading Protactile language trainer, Jelica Nuccio. Protactile is a newly emerging language organically grown person-to-person in the DeafBlind community. The meeting is June 6 from 1:30- 3 p.m. in the WOU Columbia Room in the WUC.
The Emeritus Society is a group of retired folks (not necessarily former employees of WOU, whether faculty or staff) associated with the WOU Foundation.
Nuccio, who lives in Monmouth, has been very active in local and national DeafBlind communities for the past 25 years, having previously worked as a research coordinator, advocate and job-developer. She became the first DeafBlind Director of the Seattle DeafBlind Service Center. She is the founder of Tactile Communications and trains DeafBlind individuals from all over the US in her home office and training center.
For more information, contact Louise Sanderson at sandersonl@wou.edu.
