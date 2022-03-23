The Emeritus Society is a group of friends of Western Oregon University who enjoy learning new things and exploring our community.
Learn more about the Emeritus Society at its next meeting on April 4 when they welcome guest speaker Dr. Terry Manning, of Restore-PDX, in Lake Oswego. Manning will be speaking about new medical breakthroughs in restoring cartilage for injured joints throughout the body.
To register your interest to attend, contact Louise at sandersonl@wou.edu or (503) 838-9385.
