MONMOUTH — There will be an $8 per credit increase for Western Oregon University undergraduate students starting in the 2020-21 academic year.
The increase brings the resident undergraduate rate to $184 per credit.
The 4.55 percent increase was approved by WOU’s Board of Trustees at their April 15 meeting.
The 10 WOU students, two administrators and two faculty members who make up the Tuition and Fee Advisory Committee recommended the increase to the board after reviewing the university’s budget situation and receiving input from 120 students, according to a news release.
WOU President Rex Fuller said the university is dedicated to keeping its tuition affordable to support its mission of accessibility to higher education for all families. For example, during the 2019-20 academic year, WOU had the lowest increase in tuition among the seven public Oregon universities.
“Increasing tuition is never ideal,” Fuller said. “We are living in unprecedented times where universities and colleges throughout the nation are learning to address a variety of challenges. The decision was necessary for WOU to continue to serve our students by adhering to our high standards of academic excellence. WOU is fortunate to have people who believe in and support the work we do to ensure students who want to attend WOU can afford to do so.”
The board also approved seven new undergraduate certificate programs in:
Infant Toddler
American Sign Language (ASL) Studies: Linguistics
ASL Studies: Culture
Justice/Service Learning with the Latino Community-Bilingual
Achievement in Bilingual and Biliteracy Spanish
Spanish-English Interpretation and Translation
Aging and Older Adulthood
WOU Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Rob Winningham said the new certificate programs allow students to gain the specialized knowledge and skills for careers in growing job markets. The programs also will help to increase WOU’s enrollment over the next five years.
“Our research shows there is a demand for certificates in each of these areas,” Winningham said. “WOU is dedicated to providing our students with opportunities to continue to advance in their careers.”
At the meeting, the board also:
Approved a Bachelor of Applied Science in Early Childhood Studies.
Heard an update from Fuller about the university’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governor’s executive orders that resulted from it.
Voted to reduce President Fuller’s FTE by the equivalent of one workweek of pay, effective July 1, 2020. Although approximately 20 administrators are taking an FTE reduction as part of budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year, the president’s reduction requires board approval.
Visit wou.edu/board for additional information about the April 15 board meeting.
