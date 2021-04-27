Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Undergraduate students at Western Oregon University will pay a little more than 2% more for tuition in the 2021-22 academic year.

WOU’s Board of Trustees on Wednesday approved a 2.17% increase in resident undergraduate tuition, according to a news releases from the university issued on April 21.

“The 2.17% increase is the smallest among all seven public Oregon universities with the exception of Eastern Oregon University,” the release said. “The increase will mean an additional $180 for a resident undergraduate taking 45 credits per academic year at WOU’s Monmouth and Salem campuses.”

Western President Rex Fuller said he has routinely overseen the lowest year-to-year tuition increases during his tenure at the university.

“The past year has been very turbulent for our students and their families because of the pandemic,” Fuller said. “Keeping our tuition low remains important as we come back together again in the fall.”

Non-resident undergrads will see a 2.99% increase, and graduate students will have a new tuition model, one that charges a single rate regardless of residency or course modality.

Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved its “Board Statement on Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility,” a project the group has been working on since 2019 and that constitutes the highest policy authority for the university.

The statement outlines expectations and priorities for the university’s climate, recruitment and retention of employees and students, curriculum, community partnerships, business practices, and more.

In other business, the trustees:

• Approved the following academic programs: Elementary Certificate in Spanish, Intermediate Certificate in Spanish, Elementary Certificate in French, Intermediate Certificate in French, Elementary Certificate in German, Intermediate Certificate in German, Certificate in Public and Non-profit Management, and a STEM Educational Leadership Graduate Certificate.

• Heard a student presentation about resources for people of color at WOU, which led to an additional board meeting being scheduled before the regular June meeting.

• Received reports from Academic Affairs regarding retention, graduation and the ACE Learner Success Lab program (WOU is one of 10 nationwide participants).

• Held an executive session to discuss the interim president search process.