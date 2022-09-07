WOU

Starting this fall, Western Oregon is offering in-state tuition to any enrolled member of federally recognized tribes within the US. The Native American Tuition-Western Oregon University (NAT-WOU) initiative allows incoming indigenous students to pay the equivalent of WOU resident tuition regardless of their state or country of residence.

Oregon’s oldest public university, Western Oregon was established in 1856, just one year after the Willamette Valley Treaty of 1855. According to the university, that treaty resulted in the forced removal of Kalapuya people, and the campus of WOU sits on their traditional homelands. The descendants of those original inhabitants are members of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and the Confederated Tribes of the Siletz Indians.

