Itemizer-Observer
MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University is planning a virtual commencement at 10 a.m. on June 13 – the same time the in-person ceremony was scheduled to take place.
“We’ll still have all of the speeches we normally would, but they’ll be digitally delivered and people can watch them on demand,” said Lisa Catto, assistant director, marketing and communications. “We’re also trying to set it up so that we can livestream these speeches through our Facebook page and also set up post-ceremony Zoom rooms for each program so grads can celebrate with faculty in their departments.”
Graduates were invited to submit information for a personalized message, she said.
“I’m also working on lots of ways to celebrate grads through our social media channels,” Catto said. “We’ve started publishing grad profiles and will be doing so regularly until commencement.”
Catto said she is working on a webpage to celebrate the class of 2020.
Polk County entered into Phase I of reopening on Friday, but that does not allow for large gatherings.
Members of the class of 2020 have been invited to attend and participate the Spring 2021 ceremony, Catto said.
“Also, our Alumni Office and WOU Foundation are looking to plan a celebration event during this year’s Homecoming and they distributed a survey to grads inviting them to share their ideas for that celebration,” Catto said.
Fall term
Details for fall term at WOU are still in the works.
“Our top hope for fall classes is to maximize in-person learning,” Rex Fuller, WOU president, said in an email to students. “While we wait for an update from the governor and health experts, we ask for your patience.”
In a news release about how Polk County’s reopening on May 22 affects WOU, the university said: Phase I does not allow in-person classes, the gathering of large groups, or the reopening of campus to the public. Students will continue remote learning as they have all term, and employees will continue working at the location directed by their supervisors and consistent with Executive Orders 20-12 and 20-17.
WOU’s summer classes will be online only.
“I appreciate everyone’s patience and perseverance through spring term, and I am heartened that the light at the end of the tunnel may have been switched on,” Fuller said in a statement. “Once again, the dedication of our WOU community to student achievement inspires me, and this unprecedented time has proven that together we succeed.”
Because Phase I lasts a minimum of 21 days, the academic year will be over before Polk County is able to transition into Phase 2 of reopening, the release states.
“WOU will continue planning for fall and being in phase 1 allows the university to prepare using a more focused set of scenarios,” according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.