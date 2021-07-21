Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University will receive $21.6 million from the state to fund a Student Success Center.

Approval came June 24 from the Oregon Legislature.

The Student Success Center, which will be located at the center of campus and across from the student union, will serve as a home for several campus services. This project will remodel the existing Old Education Building, built in 1965. This project will eliminate at least $1.2 million in deferred maintenance expenses and will create an estimated 200 construction jobs.

“We are grateful to the Oregon Legislature for their recognition of the importance this project serves in supporting WOU’s efforts and commitment to serving Oregon students, especially those from traditionally underserved communities,” said Interim President Jay Kenton. “This project will also be a much-needed economic boost to Polk County and the Willamette Valley as we work to recover from the economic impact from the pandemic.”

The Old Education Building will be remodeled to create a modern facility to house current services and departments such as the Student Enrichment Program, Veterans Success Center, tutoring, Disability Services, Academic Advising, Honors Program, and more. It also creates space to develop new centers to support students, such as a Transfer Center and a Dreamer Center. WOU will actively work with student government to design a center that best meets the needs of current and future WOU students. It is expected that the center will open during the 2023-24 academic year.