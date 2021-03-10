Itemizer-Observer Report

MONMOUTH – Western Oregon University looks forward to having the campus community “Together Again” for an in-person fall term following state safety protocols. WOU expects to offer an expanded range of course options so that students can make the best choices for them.

“We are all looking with renewed hope for fall term 2021 to be Together Again,” said WOU Provost Rob Winningham. “Though masks and social distancing will likely still be necessary, we expect WOU to have a robust offering of courses with an in-person component.”

Winningham said campus activities also should be closer to normal, with student and campus activities such as arts, co-curricular activities, intercollegiate athletics, music, theater and myriad other events organized with safety guidelines in place.

University Housing will configure residence halls to maximize capacity while also following COVID protocols, said Dean of Students Tina Fuchs.

Dining establishments on campus are expected to operate much more extensively than they did during the 2020-21 academic year, when the number of students on campus was diminished.

Starting March 8, campus will be open for in-person admissions tours on an appointment-only basis, and the spring sports season gets under way in earnest this month.

The format for graduation in June is still under discussion; an announcement is planned for the first week of spring term. Course modalities for summer term traditionally are largely online, and that remains the plan for summer 2021.

“We are so looking forward to welcoming students and employees to campus in the fall, or earlier if vaccine distribution and state guidance allows, and we appreciate the sense of hope we are all feeling after a difficult year,” said Winningham. “For those who are eager to return to campus, we’ll have a full offering of class and campus life options. For people who feel safer at home for a while longer, course formats will be available for them as well. And, as always, we are prepared to respond if safety protocols change in Oregon.”

To learn more about WOU this fall, visit https://wou.edu/fall-2021.