WASHINGTON, D.C. – Western Oregon University students will be getting some help through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, which Congress approved last month.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to further support our students’ academic success through funding provided by the CARES ACT,” said Rex Fuller, WOU president. “Western Oregon University is exploring various options to establish an emergency financial assistance grant that will provide our students with immediate assistance toward completing their degrees.”
Fuller said more than $2 million will be used to support WOU students in spring, summer and fall terms this year.
“We are developing the process for this allocation and will be sharing those details as soon as they are finalized,” he said.
Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden on Friday announced more than $116 million will be distributed among 73 colleges, universities, and community colleges throughout Oregon to provide direct emergency cash grants to college students whose lives and educations have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
The funding will be allocated to colleges and universities who will then determine which students will receive the cash grants.
School allocations are set by a formula that is weighted significantly by the number of full-time students who are Pell-eligible but also takes into consideration the total population of the school and the number of students who were not enrolled full-time online before the coronavirus outbreak.
“The economic tsunami unleashed by this public health crisis must not end the educational dreams of students working hard in Oregon’s community colleges and four-year colleges and universities,” Wyden said.
Merkley said every student deserves a shot at a great education.
“We can’t let the coronavirus pandemic take that shot away, and that means we have to help our college students survive this unprecedented public health crisis,” Merkley said. “I’m pleased that this funding will help provide that support, and I’m going to keep fighting for the resources our students need in the upcoming emergency relief legislation.”
Previously, Senator Merkley led a group of 22 of his senate colleagues—including Senator Wyden—in urging Senate leadership to include essential support provisions for students, colleges, and universities in the third coronavirus emergency relief bill. The letter cited serious concerns from higher education institutions throughout Oregon that unexpected, coronavirus-related costs, in addition to significant losses of revenue and declined enrollment, could have devastating impacts.
