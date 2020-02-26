Itemizer-Observer
DALLAS — Western Oregon University has two construction projects in line for state funding that will house programs to support students or expand the school’s degree offerings.
WOU President Rex Fuller visited the Dallas Rotary Club on Feb. 18 to provide an update on what the university is pursuing.
The Oregon Legislature is considering whether or not to fund building projects at Oregon’s universities during the short session, Fuller said. Western has two projects on the list
The highest rated project would tear down the old College of Education building across the street from the Werner Center in the middle of campus, and build what is called the Student Success Center.
The facility will house student services into a “one-stop-shop” center. Tutoring, a career center, a veterans services center and disability services would be available at the center.
“The idea is that every student who’s at Western can go to that center, get the help they need, whether it’s an A student, B student or C student, and really excel in the work they do,” Fuller said.
The center would give new life to that space in the core of the campus.
“Several years ago, we opened a new College of Education building, called the Woodcock Education Center,” Fuller said.
That meant a building at core of the campus is essentially vacant.
“We are now using it as storage space for remodeling projects, but ultimately, we need to have a new life for that building,” Fuller said.
It was built in 1970, and isn’t compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. It also has asbestos, and heating and cooling system problems, Fuller said. For those reasons, it will be torn down.
“Architects have determined it is best to rebuild rather than remodel,” he said.
Projects are ranked by priority for funding. At the No. 4 position, the Student Success Center is likely in line for funding, Fuller said.
The school’s second project sits at No. 8.
“It also has a chance to being funded, depending on how much money the Legislature identifies for the universities,” he said. “If it’s not funded this cycle, the next cycle begins in April for the next biennium, and this would certainly be our top project in that cycle.”
The project would remodel a wing of the old library building to become the new home for the doctorate of physical therapy program.
WOU “would be one of the first public universities in the state of Oregon to offer that,” Fuller said. “Currently, the only programs offering that are private universities.”
Other public universities are adding the program as well, he said.
Western needs a legislative fix to carry the program, however. Oregon statute limits Western’s degree programs to the master’s level.
“Fifteen years ago, physical therapy only required a master’s degree, so it wasn’t an issue, but today, licensure requires a doctor of physical therapy,” Fuller said.
Legislation, Senate Bill 1521, would change that, and allow Western to add doctorate programs. It’s before the legislature this session.
Only George Fox University and Pacific University currently offer the program.
“Over 1,000 students apply to those universities in Oregon every year. They have space for 200,” Fuller said. “The idea is to create space at a university that is a public university at an affordable rate.”
Western is planning to move its Salem campus from Pringle Road near downtown Salem to a building WOU recently purchased.
He said the Salem branch is designed to serve working students who would like to finish a degree, but didn’t complete.
He said commuting to Monmouth to attend classes would require too much time for working students. The Salem program is a combination of in-person classes offered in the evenings and weekends, and online classes throughout the week. Students meet in a classroom once a week and do the rest of their work online.
Fuller said the 40,000-square-foot building on Trade Street will be remodeled and ready to open by the fall of this year.
“We are really excited about the future,” Fuller said.
WOU woos Concordia University students
MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University has put together a team to entice students from the soon-to-be-closed Concordia University to transfer to WOU.
“When Concordia announced its news, which surprised all of us in higher education, we went and looked at their program array,” said WOU President Rex Fuller. “They have a business program. They have a nursing program. They have programs related to education.”
Western put together a team to go up to Concordia during a campus fair last week to give students information about transferring.
“We are offering immediate entry into our programs. As an example, if they have completed their gen ed program, and gen-ed is defined differently on each campus, we said that is fine for us,” Fuller said. “If you have done it there, you have satisfied all the requirements here. We are trying to make it easy for a student to not lose credits and transfer.”
Fuller said another consequence of the closure is that Western will lose a competitor in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
“They compete in all the major sports except football,” Fuller said. “That will be another fallout of the decision to close the campus.”
