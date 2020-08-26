Itemizer-Observer report

MONMOUTH — Western Oregon University (WOU) is one of 10 institutions selected to participate in the American Council on Education’s (ACE) inaugural Learner Success Laboratory (LSL).

LSL is part of a suite of Transformation Labs offered by ACE to guide colleges and universities through a structured strategic planning process to advance critical institutional priorities. Participants will work over a period of 12-18 months to integrate evidence-based practices for persistence and completion, life design and career exploration, and workforce skills development, ultimately producing a comprehensive strategy for learner success. The pilot cohort will begin work in October 2020 and is supported by a grant from the Strada Education Network.

“As Western Oregon University evolves to serve a changing population of students, we seek to be intentional about supporting all of our students as whole persons,” said Sue Monahan, associate provost for program development. “With the ACE Learner Success Lab, we are eager to explore how our students’ experiences at WOU—in and outside the classroom—can be woven together so that all students graduate from WOU prepared for, and confident in, their futures.”

WOU has numerous initiatives that support ACE’s goals for the LSL program, which include the Bilingual Scholars Program, Strong Start, Willamette Promise, and the university’s emerging status as a Hispanic Serving Institution.

Institutions in the cohort serve approximately 67,000 undergraduate learners in total and comprise a diverse range of two- and four-year, public and private institutions, and several current or emerging Hispanic Serving Institutions. The other institutions in the inaugural cohort are Elon University, Iowa State University, Labouré College, Massasoit Community College, Richard Bland College of William & Mary, Southeast Missouri State University, Union Institute & University, University of Hawaii-West Oahu, and Windward Community College.

“This is an important time to take action to further learner success, especially for post-traditional and traditionally underserved learners who are our new majority,” said Lindsey Myers, director of the Learner Success Lab. “As higher education reshapes itself in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, institutions in the Learner Success Lab can leverage this opportunity to align their resources and build strategies that center and empower learners.”