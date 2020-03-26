MONMOUTH - Western Oregon University has made the decision to hold its 163rd commencement ceremony online this year rather than staging an in-person ceremony.
This allows the university to celebrate its students' achievements without risking anyone's health. The decision was made now because many families were trying to schedule travel for graduation and were facing uncertainty.
"I know many businesses count on the increased customer traffic that the commencement brings in each June," said Kathleen Mason, executive director of Monmouth-Independence Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center, in an email. "The university is trying to create an in-person event that can happen in October in conjunction with Homecoming on Oct. 16-17. If this event is possible, we will get more details in the future."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.