Unitus Community Credit Union has pledged $75,000 to Western Oregon University’s Bilingual Teacher Scholars (BTS) Program to further expand their efforts and fund an additional eight-student cohort.
The BTS program provides scholarships and extra supports for bilingual and bicultural students. earning degrees for careers as Oregon K-12 teachers. Unitus’ gift over three years will specifically support eight transfer students from Oregon community colleges.
The Bilingual Teacher Scholars program — along with its related program Diverse Teacher Scholars (DTS) — provides bilingual and bicultural students with an annual scholarship of up to $3,000, professional development opportunities, academic support, and individualized advising. Graduates of the program earn a Bilingual/English for Speakers of Other Languages certificate and may receive preferred hiring in their school districts. BTS specifically supports students who are bilingual and bicultural in Spanish and English; DTS supports students who are ethnically diverse or heritage speakers of a language other than English in becoming Oregon K-12 teachers.
Both BTS and DTS are for Oregon high school graduates or Oregon community college students who are admitted to WOU and incoming students to WOU’s Master of Arts in Teaching (Secondary Education) or Master of Science in Education (Special Education K-12) programs.
Eligible students interested in the BTS or DTS programs must be a student at WOU or first apply for admission to WOU (wou.edu/apply). Once admitted, they must apply for the Bilingual Teacher Scholars Scholarship by March 1. Students must also take the Spanish placement test at wou.edu/spanish/placement no later than March 15. Additional information is available at wou.edu/bts.
