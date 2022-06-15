The Independence Days spectacular firework shows and live entertainment each day are made possible, in part, through a gate admission fee. These gate funds are also distributed to various school teams and charitable organizations throughout our community, as they perform tasks in support of this complex community event.
Admission is $5 with wristband for July 2 and 4 events for ages 6 and older. Wristbands are now on sale at the following locations:
- Independence City Hall, 555 S. Main Street
- Independence Public Library, 175 Monmouth Street
- The Heritage Museum, 281 S. 2nd Street
- Independence Cinema, 450 S. 2nd Street
- Independence Hotel, 201 Osprey Lane
- The Gate Youth Association, 1501 Monmouth Street
- Polk County Fire District 1, 1800 Monmouth Street
For more information about Independence Days events, go to https://independencedaysorg.wordpress.com.
