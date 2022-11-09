Itemizer-Observer
Listen to the cast and crew of West Salem High School’s production of “The Drowsy Chaperone,” it’s hard to decipher who has the more demanding role.
Lead actor, senior Jacob Hodges, plays “Man in Chair.” Director Tracy Sabine jokes he has more lines than Hamlet.
“Every word out of his mouth is a monologue or soliloquy,” joked costar Bryce Benjamin.
“It’s so much fun, but learning everything was challenging,” Hodges admits. “There are so many lines, I get to run around doing songs with Gracie (Kirksey). Although it’s a big role and lots of responsibility, it’s been an amazing experience.”
“Where he gets all the monologues, I get a lot of the big vocal parts,” said Gracie Kirksey, defending the importance of her role. “This belting queen on Broadway with vocal strain, I’m honored to take on role. I’m really excited to show people you can learn and grow.”
But they have all show to present their performances. Finch Wymer has 15 seconds.
“I run the rigging deck with my friend, but it’s mostly me back there,” Wymer said. “There’s a part at the very end where you have to bring the curtains out and the plane in. We had to time it. I have 15 seconds to haul the curtains out, lock it, run over, haul the plane it, lock it, then run over to other side of stage and do lines. I don’t know how I do it. I black out, wake up and the show’s over.”
“To be completely honest, the challenge is everyone is such good friends,” said senior Grace Matheny, “that as stage manager, I’m constantly saying, “Quiet backstage please! Stop talking to your friends.
“There’s so many moving parts,” Matheny added. “And the script does not say to when exactly to play the music. I’m not calling this right when the books says to. It’s a lot of figuring out the rhythm of the show. It’s such a fast paced, complicated show. You’re on feet the entire show. I love it.
Regardless of who’s most irreplaceable, all involved are sure the audience will enjoy “The Drowsy Chaperone.” The first of West Salem’s three productions in the year, the play is actually a lesser known musical.
Sabine said “The Drowsy Chaperone” was produced on Broadway in 2006, but had been in the works since 1998.
“It’s a Canadian production, which sparks my interest,” she said. “Being Canadian myself, and Gracie’s mom is Canadian, others who work in this building are Canadian. But that wasn’t the reason I chose this production. I made the choice because the show is hilarious. It has brilliant music. It’s basically a show that was created at a bachelor party. Made for his bachelor party then was made into a musical. I don’t know many that start that way. Where friends get together and just create. It becomes a musical 16 years later.”
The show’s description reads: We find Man in Chair - a lonely, agoraphobic man - listening to old records of musicals in his New York City apartment. Suddenly, the musical characters come to life around him and take him on a journey of love, life, and change. In the end, Man in Chair is able to look at life in a new - and drowsy - point of view.”
“Show (which features a cast of 27 and crew of 15) is a huge metaphor for what theater artists do,” Sabine said. “Living the life, and that’s what lets you breathe every day. Allows that joy and happiness into the world. You turn on your favorite music and just be. Feel right and feel normal and feel loved.”
Benjamin added that audiences shouldn’t worry about if they’ve heard of “The Drowsy Chaperone” before. Because of the people in it.
“I know the people in it are kind and memorable. It’s easy to come to the show not knowing anything about it because they know the people in it. They’re coming to see their peers, people they trust the most, that they’re friends with.”
“I like to think our peers at the high school will enjoy it. It’s different. It’s so different from their lives. You can escape from whatever you have going on in your lives and laugh with your friends and laugh at your friends,” Kirksey said.
So, who is the target audience?
“Married people,” Sabine said without missing a beat. “It’s meant for adults. Anybody who’s been in a relationship will understand this show. These are very typed characters. There’s no one in the audience who won’t recognize one of these characters in their friends, or the Simpsons. It’s really relatable at most levels.”
West Salem High School Presents
The Drowsy Chaperone: A musical within a play
Runs Nov. 10-12, 17 and 18 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 12 and 19 at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available online at https://titantickets.ticketleap.com/the-drowsy-chaperone.
