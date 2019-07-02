MONMOUTH — The Willamette Valley Concert Band will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday (today) at Monmouth City Park Amphitheater.

The theme, “Happy Birthday, America,” will celebrate the signing of the Declaration of Independence, declaring America free of British rule.

The concert will kick off with a version of “The Star -Spangled Banner,” arranged in 2002 by Steve Smith.

That will be followed by “An American Fanfare,” by Rick Kirby. It incorporates strains of “America (My Country ‘Tis of Thee)” and incorporates them into a fast and energetic fanfare. The actual melody is stated in its entirety only once.

“The Purple Pageant” is a lively concert march, by K.L. King and arranged by John P. Paynter, a director of bands at Northwestern University.

A Tribute to Harry James will feature trumpeter Steve Iverson evoking the famous jazz musician’s instantly recognizable style, accompanied by other members of the trumpet section.

The famous James’ songs featured are “Ciribiribin,” “The Mole,” “You Made Me Love You,” and “Trumpet Blues and Cantabile.”

“Patriotic Pageantry,” arranged by Warren Barker, is a medley of classic American songs, such as “Yankee Doodle,” “Columbia the Gem of the Ocean,” “My Country Tis of Thee,” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

“Big Bands in Concert,” arranged by Bob Lowden, will feature such famous pieces as “A String of Pearls” by Jerry Gray, “Satin Doll,” by Duke Ellington, “Intermission Riff,” by Ray Wetzel, “Sophisticated Lady,” by Duke Ellington, and “Opus One,” by Sy Oliver.

“National Emblem March,” by Edwin Eugene Bagley, incorporating parts of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” is considered by many to be one of the all-time great marches.

Leroy Anderson’s “Bugler’s Holiday” will feature a catchy trumpet trio led by Steve Iverson, Jerry Oryschyn and Bob Clausen. The piece is one of Anderson’s most enduring classics.

“Soaring,” by famous movie theme composer John Williams, will feature the Superman theme song, “Cadillac of the Skies” from “Empire of the Sun,” and the Star Wars theme.

The famous Cole Porter piece, “Anything Goes,” written in 1934, evokes figures of scandal and gossip from Depression-era high society.

The concert will end with John Philip Sousa’s famous “Stars and Stripes Forever,” designated the official march of the United States by an act of Congress. Dr. Richard Sorenson, director emeritus of the band, will direct.

The Willamette Valley Concert Band, based in Albany, has played concerts in the Willamette Valley since 1970. The 50-member band includes adult musicians from Benton, Lynn, Marion and Polk counties. It is directed by Mike Bevington, a retired band director who taught for many years in Jefferson.