Ron Wyden

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s 2023 town hall tour makes a stop in Polk County at Western Oregon University Jan. 14. In addition, as part of the tour, Wyden is visiting 11 locations through Jan. 20 for Oregonians in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties.

Heading into these first town halls of 2023, Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.

