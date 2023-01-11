U.S. Senator Ron Wyden’s 2023 town hall tour makes a stop in Polk County at Western Oregon University Jan. 14. In addition, as part of the tour, Wyden is visiting 11 locations through Jan. 20 for Oregonians in Clatsop, Tillamook, Lincoln, Clackamas, Linn, Lane, Marion, Yamhill, Multnomah and Washington counties.
Heading into these first town halls of 2023, Wyden has held 1,027 town halls statewide in fulfillment of his pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties.
“Keeping my promise to hold annual town halls for each of our state’s 36 counties has been key to my public service, and I very much look forward to kicking off 2023 by resuming my in-person town halls with these open-to-all gatherings around Oregon,” said Wyden, who continued his commitment to those annual town halls in every Oregon county during the pandemic by holding virtual town halls in communities throughout the state. “Town halls provide all Oregonians the opportunity to shorten the distance between our state and Washington, DC by asking me any question and sharing any idea.
“That’s the Oregon way and I’m eager to hear from Oregonians as the new Congress begins about how to make our state an even better place to live and work,” he added.
Congresswoman-elect Andrea Salinas will be joining Wyden for the town halls in Polk, Yamhill and Marion counties.
“I ran for Congress to serve the people of Oregon’s sixth district, with a promise to speak with their voice in Washington DC,” said Salinas. “That’s why I’m delighted to join Senator Wyden for three town halls in the coming weeks. The input and feedback I receive from my constituents will be the foundation of the work I do in Congress, and I look forward to hearing from them very soon.”
Wyden’s remaining full schedule of town halls includes:
- Linn County: Jan. 11, 1:30 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College, Forum Building, F-104 - 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany
- Washington County: Jan. 12, 2 p.m., Conestoga Rec Center, 9985 SW 125th Ave., Beaverton
- Yamhill County: Jan. 13, 1 p.m,. Chemeketa Community College Yamhill Valley Campus, 288 NE Norton Ln., McMinnville
- Polk County: Jan. 14, 1 p.m., Western Oregon University’s Werner University Center, 345 Monmouth Ave., Monmouth
- Lane County: Sunday, Jan. 15, 3 p.m., the Gymnasium Arts and Technology Academy (ATA), 1650 W 22nd Ave. Eugene
- Marion County: Jan. 17, 9 a.m., Chemeketa Community College Building 6 Auditorium, Building 6, 4000 Lancaster Dr. NE, Salem
- Multnomah County: Jan. 18, 9:30 a.m., Gresham High School, Auditorium, 1200 N Main Ave., Gresham
- Clackamas County, Jan. 20, 10:30 a.m., Oregon City High School, Auditorium, 19761 S. Beavercreek Road, Oregon City
