Itemizer-Observer

MONMOUTH — Protesters marched from the intersection of Highway 99W and Main Street to Main Street Park on Monday.

Every day since June 1, people — sometimes fewer than 10 — stand at the corners of that intersection and hold signs in support of Black Lives Matter and against racial injustice and police brutality. The group, known as Monmouth for Justice, shared the Aug. 31 event as a youth-led march.

Three local youths — Mara and Bella Oliveros, and Olivia Pemberton — emceed the rally at the park, where people of all ages shared their experiences and encouraged others to vote.

Olivia, 14, shared a recent incident.

“One day when I was walking to a friend’s house a man in a large red pick-up truck slowed down to yell the n-word at me,” she said. “I was in shock and hadn’t really processed what had happened. Eventually, I decided to keep walking. I remembered that I hadn’t been irritated or sad, but confused because I had no idea why a grown man would put a child in that situation. One thing I hope my community can do, is become more educated in the matter and learn from what we are teaching to allow their views on the topic to grow.”

Sisters Mara, 17, and Bella, 14, shared stories about how they’ve been treated differently at school.

All three girls also spoke at the August Central School District Board of Directors meeting.

“I hope that some day we can live in a world where nobody is scared of people who are supposed to protect us,” Bella said. “And hope people ask you how you are doing instead of assuming something wrong about you.”

Nathan Anderson, who owns and operates Musical Independence provided and ran the sound equipment.

He played music during a brief interlude between the girls’ speeches and those from other community members.

A man named Jesus, talked about some instances of racism he has experienced locally. He said he recently became a United States citizen. When a friend at a local store congratulated him, a woman who was in a different line commented that she was a real American, he said.

“I was just in shock,” he said. “I didn’t know what to say. I just stayed quiet. By the time it sunk in, she had left.”

Becky Jaffer Jay, who grew up in Monmouth, talked about her experiences in North Dakota.

“When I came back to Oregon, I was ‘woke,’ as people these days say,” Jay said. And started noticing things I’d never noticed before and I guess that’s why I’m trying to share this with you.”

She asked people to pay attention when they see people of color at a store.

“You’ll notice that the clerks follow them around or look at them with disdain,” Jay said. “Or they don’t want to wait on them. You’ll notice that people treat others differently because of the color of their skin. And that’s the issue we have and that’s what I want you think about.”