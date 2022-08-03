Trammart News Service
INDEPENDENCE – The town’s swimming pool has been permanently closed due to the estimated $5 million cost to fix it and the city appears to be on the brink of doing the same thing to a plan that would have transformed land by Riverview Park into tournament-level baseball fields.
The pool was the topic of a recent work session by the city councilors, who seemed stunned and stymied by the pool facility’s severe disrepair. The sports-park analysis was the subject of a recent meeting, too – but it wasn’t announced on the city’s website, Facebook page or at the recent city council meeting until a city councilor inquired about it.
It was the second time since she became Independence’s top administrator about five weeks ago that City Manager Kenna West didn’t report on a matter considered by some to be a community priority.
At West’s first meeting with the council, City Councilor Dawn Roden identified the pool closure as worthy of immediate discussion; At the last council session, Councilor Sarah Jobe cited the meeting on the proposal for the city-owned sports park.
West later explained that the absence of discussion about the pool after it closed was due to intense research: tracking down experts, trying to find all options. “I certainly wasn’t going to provide the council with incomplete, inaccurate or speculative information,” she said, adding that she considers it unethical to share information before obtaining a clear picture of the possibilities and costs.
Both the pool shutdown and the sports-field analysis have raised questions about the city’s public communication. Many residents feel they “just don’t know” and aren’t being appropriately informed about what’s transpiring in their local government, said Flora Rubio, a former Independence city councilor who’s currently trying to find out about proposed construction in her neighborhood.
The city’s economic development director, Shawn Irvine, convened the sports-park meeting with consultants. He is out of the office until early next week and unavailable for comment.
Roden had pressed for the feasibility study on upgrading the sports park. “I don’t understand why I wasn’t included in that meeting,” said Roden, immediately following the recent city council session. “Maybe there was a reason, but I really would have liked to have been there.”
Roden pointed out that one reason she pressed so hard for exploring the concept of tournament-quality ball fields was because the business community largely backs the plan – a plan likely to mean more customers downtown on game days.
A video of the Zoom meeting shows multiple attendees, including five members from the Independence Parks and Recreation Board – enough to constitute a quorum. As listed in the city’s description, the Parks and Recreation Board’s duties include making recommendations to the city council for development, improvement, extension and promotion of all park facilities.
However, the discussion of the sports-park study didn’t meet the criteria for a public meeting, according to city staff – a finding supported by the city’s contracted attorneys, West explained. No violation occurred because two of those five members exited the meeting, leaving only three remaining, West said.
Also, the meeting was a “charrette” – a term typically used to describe a gathering of solution-seeking stakeholders – an event that isn’t subject to Oregon’s open-meeting law, West said.
“The city is fully committed to complying with Oregon’s public meeting laws and the city understands and values the importance those laws have when conducting city business,” West said.
In fact, preventing infringement of the state’s open-meeting law is currently getting some renewed attention. Hearings on making the law easier to enforce – by House Bill 4140, which is now stalled in committee – show there’s wide consensus on the challenges of upholding it.
“There is general agreement that it is a little troublesome that there’s not a process except for filing a lawsuit, potentially, to try to investigate public meetings violations,” stated Rep. Barbara Smith-Warner in a discussion on it she chaired during Oregon’s most recent legislative session.
Another supporter of the bill, Sen. Deb Patterson, who represents Independence, was asked if the proposed legislation can be revived.
“I never give up,” Patterson said.
Nor is it entirely a question of law to some who felt excluded from the recent charrette meeting. Jobe said she learned of the meeting only when she and other councilors were sent a video link to watch it, after the fact.
“I was curious why I wasn’t invited, since I am the council liaison for parks and rec,” she said. The response from Irvine was that “he just dropped the ball, that it had slipped his mind, so I don’t think it was intentional.”
After viewing the meeting, Jobe expressed disappointment with the outcome.
“I don’t think we got back what we were looking for,” she said.
The consultant’s report didn’t focus on baseball fields – the original intent of the feasibility study. Instead, discussions seemed centered on whether this was for soccer or baseball and softball, she noted.
Also emphasized was the fact that the area lies in a flood plain, which “was
known from the beginning,” Jobe observed.
“I really think there are some people who just didn’t ever want this,” Jobe added. For example, former city manager David Clyne gave “huge pushback” from the outset, she said.
Clyne, who was appointed to the parks-and-rec board last year, resigned from it following the charrette meeting. In his resignation letter, he called the sports-park proposal “an unfortunate use of city funds.” He also asserted that “the consultants found what we already knew.”
Clyne ended his letter with a call for establishing a new tax district to help fund “a variety of parks and recreation uses.”
After his resignation became public, Clyne was asked why he suddenly quit. He explained that he’d sought to serve on parks and recreation during the period of interim city management – and remained committed until a new city manager was in place.
“While I always will have shareable opinions about Independence as someone that loves this community, it is for others to manage now,” he said.
