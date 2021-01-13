Aaron Michael Edwards was born Nov. 19, 2000, to Denny and Rachel Edwards (Weston). He was almost four years younger than his brother and best friend, Austin.
From a very young age, Aaron found a place in his family and social groups as the jokester. He would do anything to make someone laugh, and that trait continued well into his teenage and early adult years.
Aaron enjoyed skateboarding, riding quads, snowboarding, hiking, traveling, and was an amateur photographer. Along with his great sense of humor, he was also known for his love of babies and animals. Aaron drew all animals to him because they felt loved and safe, but his favorites were the cats in his life. He often said he liked animals more than people, and he lived that truth most days.
Aaron was giddy with excitement at the birth of his cousin, Emmy, and would often volunteer to hold her or feed her. That gave him good experience to know what to do when his half brother, Wesley, entered the world. Upon seeing him for the first time, Aaron scooped him up and couldn’t take his eyes off the sweet newborn. Aaron was caring and sensitive to his core.
He was creative and strong willed, funny and compassionate. He was bright and had a contagious laugh. He was firm in his beliefs and loved his friends and family very much.
Aaron is survived by his mother, Rachel; his brothers, Austin and Wesley; his maternal grandparents, Barney and Lynn Craig; his paternal grandparents, Don and Sheri Johnson; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceeded in death by his father, Denny, and his grandfather, Michael Weston.
Aaron, we love you and miss you every day.
